AMBOS - Marc C., of Brightwaters on December 31, 2019 at age 61. Beloved husband of Veronica "Ronnie". Devoted father of Nolan (Zoe), Elise and Tracy. Survived by brothers, Steve, Nick, Ken and Will and sister Karen. Lived life with a baseball philosophy - loved the game! Husband, Dad, Teacher, Coach, Umpire - never stopped finding the "teachable moments". Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A funeral service to be held at the funeral home Sunday 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Marc's loving memory to Dezy Strong Foundation https:--www.dezystrong.org-. Visitation Saturday 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm and Sunday 8:30am until 9:30am. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020