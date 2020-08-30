COMEGNA Marc R. of Valley Stream on August 28, 2020. Loving father of Matthew and Lauren. Beloved son of Grace, pre-deceased by his father, Robert. Dear brother to Lisa (Bill Dubin). Cherished uncle to Maia and Danika. He will be missed by many friends, his former wife, Christine and sister-in-law, Michelle. Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home Inc., 34 Hempstead Avenue (corner Peninsula Blvd.), Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10AM St Joseph's R.C. Church, Hewlett. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Development Office, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087, would be appreciated. For further information, please visit www.flinchandbruns.com