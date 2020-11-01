SLIPPEN - Marc of Centerport and Commack, NY passed away on April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Schatz). Dear son of Carol Slippen and Dr. Michael Slippen. Devoted father of Abby and Julia Slippen. Loving brother of Jeffrey Slippen and his wife Maria, and Daniel Slippen and his wife Jessica. Dear uncle of Isabel, Francesca, Grant, and Jack. Dear son-in-law of Dr. Sanford and Anita Schatz. Let us remember him today on what would have been his 50th birthday and always.







