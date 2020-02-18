Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Hicksville, NY
Marcella Miller Notice
Miller - Marcella of Hicksville on February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman P. Devoted mother of Steven, Todd and Karen Russo. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Kaitlyn, Sara, Kassidy, J ordan and Melissa. Loving sister to Nancy (Tony) and beloved aunt to her nieces. Friends may call at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10am, from Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020
