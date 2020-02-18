|
Miller - Marcella of Hicksville on February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman P. Devoted mother of Steven, Todd and Karen Russo. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Kaitlyn, Sara, Kassidy, J ordan and Melissa. Loving sister to Nancy (Tony) and beloved aunt to her nieces. Friends may call at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10am, from Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020