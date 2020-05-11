|
|
TORTORA - Marcelo Gaston, 37, passed away on May 1st, 2020. He is survived by his adoring mother Nora, loving father Felix (deceased), and older brother Walter, along with a legion of family and friends that are all overcome by this tragedy. Marcelo was a kind-hearted, smart and handsome soul. After graduating from Hofstra University with a degree in Political Science, he pursued his career as a Peer Counselor at Bellevue Hospital. He possessed a playful brilliance with a genuine thoughtfulness for others that will forever frame the memory we hold of him. A memorial service will be postponed due to current pandemic limitations. RIP you beautiful warrior. May we meet again in The Way.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020