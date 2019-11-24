|
COURTENAY - Marcia E., formerly of Freeport, LI, on November 19, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Michael (Soon), Nancy Plante (Bob), Karen Santangelo (John), Thomas (Vera), John (Angela), the late Lynn Ann, the late Scott Thomas, and the late Gregory Thomas. Devoted grandmother to Danielle, Gregory, Michael, Jacqueline, Christopher, Nicole, Diane, John, Shane, Ava, Ryan, Amanda, and the late Robert and great grandmother of 10. Reposing Tuesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30p.m. at Raynor & D'An-drea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019