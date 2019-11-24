Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Courtenay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Courtenay

Add a Memory
Marcia Courtenay Notice
COURTENAY - Marcia E., formerly of Freeport, LI, on November 19, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Michael (Soon), Nancy Plante (Bob), Karen Santangelo (John), Thomas (Vera), John (Angela), the late Lynn Ann, the late Scott Thomas, and the late Gregory Thomas. Devoted grandmother to Danielle, Gregory, Michael, Jacqueline, Christopher, Nicole, Diane, John, Shane, Ava, Ryan, Amanda, and the late Robert and great grandmother of 10. Reposing Tuesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30p.m. at Raynor & D'An-drea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now