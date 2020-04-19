Home

Marcia Hebel Notice
HEBEL - Marcia passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. She was born in Burlington, Vermont and was the adored only child to Charles and Martha. She married her long time love, Herbert S. Hebel, who preceded her in death in 2011. Marcia always had a smile on her face. She frequently stated that she was very blessed, that she had loving parents, a wonderful husband, a devoted daughter and granddaughter. She felt that she had an amazing life and she had no regrets. Marcia touched the lives of many with her positive warm attitude and her strong "yankee" spirit. Marcia J. Hebel is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth J. Hammell, her daughter Carolyn Hebel, and her adored granddaughter, Elise M. Hammell. A memorial service date will be provided at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please make contributions to "The Northport Cat Rescue Association, Inc." at 11 Warren Ct., Northport, N.Y. 11768. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
