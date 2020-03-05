|
HOCHHEISER - Marcia, of East Islip passed away March 2, 2020 at the age of 79. She is the beloved wife of 58 years to Martin. She also was the devoted mother to Scott. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to beloved father Daniel, and beloved mother Ida. She later moved to West Islip. Marcia went to college at Brooklyn College, and received her B.A. Degree in Education. She became certified in teaching. She briefly was a substitute teacher, coincidentally she subbed for her husband Martin in Brentwood schools. She loved being a homemaker. Later on she worked for a guidance counselor and helped with the GED/ACT's for Brentwood schools. She was very involved at B'nai Israel Reform Temple. She was a very good cook and wrote a cookbook, which was published. She once won cook of the month and was noted in Newsday. Marcia's passions were her family, friends, cooking, Westbury Music Fair concerts, and the beach. The funeral service will on Thursday, March 5th at 11:30am at IJ Morris, 21 E. Deer Park Rd, Dix Hills, NY 11746. Interment to follow at New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale. We will be sitting Shiva Thursday 2-5 and Friday 10-4 at B'nai Israel Reform Temple, 67 Oakdale-Bohemia Rd, Oakdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020