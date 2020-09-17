KEENAN - Margaret A. (nee Grady) of Syosset, NY passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Co. Sligo, Ireland. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Elizabeth), Marie, Maureen (Brian) Herbst, Margaret (Scott) Morrow, and Martin. Cherished grand-mother of Kevin, Rachel, Colin, Aidan, Anna, Caitlin, and Liam. Also survived by 8 loving brothers and sisters. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home of Syosset, 79 Berry Hill Rd. Visiting Friday, September 18, 2-8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 17, 2020.