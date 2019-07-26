Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
MORTENSEN- Margaret A. of Hicksville in her 85th year on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Loving mother of George Brady, Lisa Radefeld (the late David) and Steven Brady (Charlene). Cherished grandmother of Jesse, Melissa, Matthew, Douglas, Kevin and Thomas. Dear sister of the late James Pendergast. Visitation Saturday 2-4 and 7-9pm, at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Religious service Saturday 7:30pm Fr. Joe Nohs officiating.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
