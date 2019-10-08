Home

QUINN - Margaret A. on October 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving Wife of the late Richard P. Stephens and George Quinn. Adored Mother of Robert Quinn, Barbara Stephens and her husband Gary Springstubb, Kenneth Stephens and his wife Cheryl, Thomas Quinn, Dennis Quinn and his wife Linda, Thomas Quinn, George Quinn, and Brian Quinn and his wife Dana. Cherished by 13 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clares R.C. Church in Rosedale at 9:45 am today. Interment immediately at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Moore Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2019
