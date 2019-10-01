Home

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
AMODIO - Margaret, 90, born in Galway, Ireland. Longtime resident of Bethpage on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Peggy Robinson (Ed), Doreen Shanley (Patrick), Melissa Wiech (Dean) and the late Cindy Ann. Cherished grandma of Edward (Michelle), Joseph, Cindy (Larry), Meghan (Shawn), Lisa, Shannon (Nicholas), Patrick (Pamela), Kelly, Kyle and James. Adored great grandma of Edward, Carson, Harrison and Sadie. Dear sister of Mary and Nora, of Galway. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 7-9pm and Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
