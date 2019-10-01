|
AMODIO - Margaret, 90, born in Galway, Ireland. Longtime resident of Bethpage on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Peggy Robinson (Ed), Doreen Shanley (Patrick), Melissa Wiech (Dean) and the late Cindy Ann. Cherished grandma of Edward (Michelle), Joseph, Cindy (Larry), Meghan (Shawn), Lisa, Shannon (Nicholas), Patrick (Pamela), Kelly, Kyle and James. Adored great grandma of Edward, Carson, Harrison and Sadie. Dear sister of Mary and Nora, of Galway. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 7-9pm and Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019