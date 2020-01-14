|
DEVENISH - Margaret Anne of Massapequa on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank. Devoted mother of Keith (Wendy), Glenn (Trish) and Scott (Marty). Dear sister of Jean Venizelos and Joan McGoey. Cherished grandmother of Casey, Eddie, Jack, Allie, Cameron and Stella. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road Massapequa Park Today 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Cremation services will be private. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020