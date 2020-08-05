1/
Margaret Bergold
BERGOLD - Margaret Bergold, Margaret A. "Peggy" long time resident of East Meadow, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 4, 2020, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted and loving mother of Jean (Michael) Esposito, Charles (Holly Green), Chris- topher, Patricia (Joseph) Ingegno. Predeceased by sons Andrew and Alan. Peggy is a proud Nana of 7 grandchildren and Great Nana to 10 great grandchildren. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:45 AM, at St. Raphael's R.C. Church, East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. Raphael's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
