KOLMAR - Margaret Beth "Peg" of Sea Cliff, NY on Nov. 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Klaus. Loving mother of Douglas Kolmar and Wendy Kolmar. Cherished grandmother of Colin Snyder Kolmar, Phillip Snyder Kolmar and Anna Rachel Kolmar Muldoon. A memorial exhibition and reception will be held Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 from 2-5 pm in the Gallery at the Glenwood Life Center, 71 Grove St., Glenwood Landing, NY. Further information Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Contributions may be made to WNYC (New York Public Radio) or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Glen Cove.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2019
