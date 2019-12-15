|
|
BOSCO - Margaret T. formerly of East Meadow, NY, passed away December 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Reunited in eternal life with her beloved husband Albert. Loving mother of Robert Smith (Peggy), Anthony Bosco (Lori), Joseph Bosco (Kristine), the late Douglas Smith, the late William Smith, the late Virginia Tetro, and the late Debra Dziura. Cherished by her fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019