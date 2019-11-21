Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
IHM Center
2300 Adams Ave
Scranton, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
IHM Center
2300 Adams Ave
Scranton, PA
Sister Margaret BURKE Notice
BURKE- Sister Margaret, IHM of Scranton, PA, formerly of Oyster Bay, NY, age 78. Beloved daughter of the late John A. and Mary K. Burke of Oyster Bay. Beloved sister of Kath-arine Micena (Carmine), Pat-ricia, Rosemary Mason (the late Keith), Thomas Burke (Lisa) and the late John Andrew. Beloved aunt of Artie Scheff, the late Tammy Kate Scheff, Alberto Cariaga, Christina Mason (Chad Wiesenfeld), Jacob Mason, Seanna Silver (Mike), Andrew and Lauren Burke. Great aunt of AJ Scheff and Kristen Flaherty (Ian). Great, great aunt of Gavin and Dylan Flaherty. Visitation at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA, Friday, Nov. 22nd from 3-5pm. Funeral Saturday Nov. 23rd at the IHM Center, 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2300 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18509, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
