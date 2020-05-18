Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Margaret C. Nudge Notice
NUDGE - Margaret C. of Mt. Sinai (formerly of Islip Terrace) on May 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Most beloved spouse of the late Gerald. Precious mother to Andrew, Victoria Maloney (Stephen), and Jerry (Jodi). Cherished by her 5 grandchildren (and spouses) and 2.5 great-grandchildren (great-grandson on the way). Beloved sister of Vincent Grosso and Carol Cole. Devout Christian; lifetime member of Rosary Alter Society at St Peter's Apostle Church. Volunteered her time as Eucharist Minister, Greeter at Mass, First Holy Communion religion teacher, Ministries of Consolation funeral preparation, compassion care ministry; visited the sick and brought Eucharist to their homes. Eucharist Minister also at St. Louis de Montford Church. A Member of the Columbiettes Assumption Council 5252-6th President. Special Aide at Ruth C Kinney Elementary for 25 years; PTA President for many years. Best known to host her family and friends around a table with an abundance of recipes born out of her love for her husband's appetite and her larger than life heart. A Memorial Service Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Private interment at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 18, 2020
