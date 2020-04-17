Home

Margaret C. Samson Notice
SAMSON - Margaret C. (nee Reichert) It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret C. Samson, formerly of West Islip, NY, announce her passing at the age of 86. Margie is remembered as the loving mother of Paul (Susan), Laura Schultheis (James), Linda Zachry (Glenn d.), Brian, Joanne Surace (Joseph), Stephen (Corinne), Raymond (Jeannie) and AnnMarie Botsch (Tony). The cherished grandmother of 22, great grandmother (Gigi) of 11 and the expecting great grandmother of 3. She was the caring sister to Edward (Carole) and the late James Reichert, Hannah VanNostrand and Albert Scott. Margie was a devoted Catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Together with her husband Stan they served as team leaders for Marriage Encounter Retreats. Margie enjoyed singing with family and friends. Above all, she cherished her time spent with both. Services will be private but the family hopes to have a Mass and celebration of Margie's life at a later date. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
