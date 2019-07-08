Home

CASTLE - Margaret "Peggy" Castle passed away peacefully on July 5th after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 77 years old. Beloved wife of the late William B. Loving mother of William (Susana), Thomas (Lisa) and Christopher (Jennifer). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Lucas, Grady, Finn and Chase. Devoted sister of Deacon Thomas Hennessy. Reposing at the Chapey's Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY 11714. Visitation on Tuesday 7-9, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30. Funeral mass, Wednesday 7-10, 11:00 am at St. Martin's RCC, Bethpage. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 8, 2019
