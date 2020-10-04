1/
Margaret Chandler
CHANDLER - Margaret A. Age 89 of Ridge, NY, formerly of Richmond Hill Queens, then West Sayville, passed peacefully on October 2, 2020. Enjoyed garage sales, crocheting, and family and friends. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jeff Chandler, Doreen (Andy) Varney, Ronald (Gail) Chandler and Glenn (Cathy) Chandler. Adored grandmother of Danielle, Jenna, Kristin, David, Caitlin, Casey and Ryan. Cherished Gi Gi of Ethan, Jacob, Lucas and Camden. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Monday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:30AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church Shoreham, NY. Private Cremation to follow. www.Branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Reposing
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mark's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
