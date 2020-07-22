We will dearly miss Peggy. Her laugh and the razzle dazzle in her eyes always made you feel joyful! I met her during my early real estate career years and recall her as a tiny powerhouse Who was deeply respected by her peers and her community. She was a hard working mentor for all of us in the industry. In later years, Peggy was just so much fun to be with and always made you feel special and welcome. Her smile and laugh were infectious. My heart goes out to my dear friend Kerrie and her girls Maggie and Anne, Christy and her entire clan and of course our dear, dear friend Dick. We love you all.

Margot, Jeanne and Phil Garant

Margot Garant

Friend