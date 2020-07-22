CONFOY- Margaret (Peggy) 84. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) for over 62 years. Much loved mother of Kerrie Stokes, Brian, Bob and Bud (deceased), Christy Radke and Jennifer Harding, as well as grandmother to 14 adored grandchildren. Born in West Hempstead, she lived on Long Island all her life. After graduating from college, Peggy was a kindergarten teacher for a short time before her life's work of raising her six children. Later, she became the leading mortgage producer for both the Dime and Long Island Savings Banks. With her boundless generosity, gracious heart and infectious smile, Peggy was devoted to the Three Villages and Port Jefferson, where she lived for over 45 years. She worked on many committees and was a longtime trustee of the Frank Melville Memorial Foundation. Peggy will be missed by so many who loved her, and she will never be forgotten. Due to the pandemic, a Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her name to Hope House, 1 High St., Port Jefferson, NY 11777, or at HHM.org
, will be greatly appreciated.