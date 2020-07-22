1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Confoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONFOY- Margaret (Peggy) 84. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) for over 62 years. Much loved mother of Kerrie Stokes, Brian, Bob and Bud (deceased), Christy Radke and Jennifer Harding, as well as grandmother to 14 adored grandchildren. Born in West Hempstead, she lived on Long Island all her life. After graduating from college, Peggy was a kindergarten teacher for a short time before her life's work of raising her six children. Later, she became the leading mortgage producer for both the Dime and Long Island Savings Banks. With her boundless generosity, gracious heart and infectious smile, Peggy was devoted to the Three Villages and Port Jefferson, where she lived for over 45 years. She worked on many committees and was a longtime trustee of the Frank Melville Memorial Foundation. Peggy will be missed by so many who loved her, and she will never be forgotten. Due to the pandemic, a Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in her name to Hope House, 1 High St., Port Jefferson, NY 11777, or at HHM.org, will be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael Kelly
Family
July 23, 2020
Peggy. A great mother, wife & grandmother. Also great cook. Could whip something delicious up in a short time. A good conversationalist & company to be with every time we visited. She has left us with good memories.
Now shape up the heavens, Peg.
Will miss you. Rosemary & Ed
Ed & Rosemary Harding
Family
July 22, 2020
We will dearly miss Peggy. Her laugh and the razzle dazzle in her eyes always made you feel joyful! I met her during my early real estate career years and recall her as a tiny powerhouse Who was deeply respected by her peers and her community. She was a hard working mentor for all of us in the industry. In later years, Peggy was just so much fun to be with and always made you feel special and welcome. Her smile and laugh were infectious. My heart goes out to my dear friend Kerrie and her girls Maggie and Anne, Christy and her entire clan and of course our dear, dear friend Dick. We love you all.
Margot, Jeanne and Phil Garant
Margot Garant
Friend
July 22, 2020
OH - Jen I’m so sorry for your loss!
My prayers are with you and your family. ♥
Bridgett diBonaventura
Friend
July 22, 2020
OH - Jen I’m so sorry for your loss!
My prayers are with you and your family. ♥
BRIDGETT DIBONAVENTURA
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, Pete.
Greg Marshall
July 22, 2020
I am so sad to hear about her passing. My deepest condolences to the Confoy family. I remember her boundless energy and great sense of humor. She was always very nice to me. She will bemissed.
Gene Fratello
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved