CORNELIUS - Margaret passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Survived by Charles' daughter Carol Brand. Caring sister of the late Georgia Maney. Cherished aunt of Georgia McClure and Pris-cilla Maney. Devoted great aunt of Georgia and Blair. Visitation, Wednesday 6-9 P.M. at the Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, NY. Church service Thursday 12:30 P.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019