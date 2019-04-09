Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cornelius

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret Cornelius Notice
CORNELIUS - Margaret passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Survived by Charles' daughter Carol Brand. Caring sister of the late Georgia Maney. Cherished aunt of Georgia McClure and Pris-cilla Maney. Devoted great aunt of Georgia and Blair. Visitation, Wednesday 6-9 P.M. at the Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, NY. Church service Thursday 12:30 P.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now