Margaret Crowley


1933 - 2020
Margaret Crowley Notice
CROWLEY - Margaret age 86, of Bayport on February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Kerin (Patrick Sullivan), James (Karen), Sean (Jodi) and Meg Mandell. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Siobhan, Casey, Devin, Connor and Aidan. Visitation will be on Monday February 17th, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy Bayport, New York 11705. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday 9:45am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2020
