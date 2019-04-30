|
DAVEY- Margaret M. 87, of Leola PA, formerly of Huntington and Greenlawn, on April 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Richard (Florence), Morgan (Barbara), Stephen (Shirley) and Margaret DiMartino (Edward). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine Edwards. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019