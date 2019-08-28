Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
East Islip, NY
Margaret E. Nolan Notice
NOLAN - Margaret E., 95, formerly of Islip, NY passed away on August 27, 2019. She married the late Philip Nolan, Sr. in 1949 and together they raised six children. Margaret was employed as a case worker and examiner by the Suffolk County Department of Social Services for 24 years. She was a longtime member of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee and also the New York State Democratic Committee. She is survived by her children Philip (Lisa), Joseph (Dixie), Matthew, George (Deborah Pfeiffer), Margaret Hallowell (John) and Michael; grandchildren, Kate, Sarah, Joseph, Patrick, Kevin, Aubrey, Evan, Benjamin, Mary and Emma; great grandchildren, Amelia, Nora, Nolan, Lucy Grace, Lillian, Peter and Conor. Visiting will be Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
