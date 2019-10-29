|
RIORDAN - Margaret E. of North Merrick on October 25, 2019. Retired sales associate at Macy's. Beloved wife of the late Robert Riordan. Devoted mother of Peggy Vento (Michael), Anne Manson (Steven) and Robert Riordan (Megan). Loving sister of Florence Ruoff and Robert Stehl. Dear sister-in-law of Paul and Joan Riordan. Also survived by her ten grandchildren; Ryan, Patrick, Matthew, Tara, Christopher, Timothy, Kevin, Julia, Brian and Sara. Visiting Tuesday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019