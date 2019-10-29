Home

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cure of Ars R.C. Church
2323 Merrick Avenue
Merrick, NY
View Map
Margaret E. Riordan Notice
RIORDAN - Margaret E. of North Merrick on October 25, 2019. Retired sales associate at Macy's. Beloved wife of the late Robert Riordan. Devoted mother of Peggy Vento (Michael), Anne Manson (Steven) and Robert Riordan (Megan). Loving sister of Florence Ruoff and Robert Stehl. Dear sister-in-law of Paul and Joan Riordan. Also survived by her ten grandchildren; Ryan, Patrick, Matthew, Tara, Christopher, Timothy, Kevin, Julia, Brian and Sara. Visiting Tuesday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019
