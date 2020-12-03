1/
MARGARET E. WALSH
WALSH - Margaret E. (nee Kennedy), age 82 of Port Washington, NY on November 29, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband George. Loving mother of George (Denise), Chris (Bernadette), Trish, Katie, and Lorraine Bellmann (Harald). Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Elizabeth, Gregory, Hannah and Noah and grand-dog Maddie. Loving sister of Jerry, Jim and predeceased brothers Bill and Bob. Attended St. Luke's School in Whitestone, worked at Parsons Hospital in Queens. A loving woman with strong faith, a zest for family, laughter, song and The NY Mets. Loyal NYPD REMA supporter. Active member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Port Washington, Rosary Society, Religious Education, Caring Hands Ministry and Fatima House Apostolate in Bucks County, PA. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church 6 Cottonwood Road, Port Washington, NY on Saturday December 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Margaret Walsh's name to NYPD-REMA P.O. Box 7435 Wantagh, NY 11793. Checks can be made payable to A. Sanpietro.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
