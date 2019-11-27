|
EHMANN - Margaret of Sea Cliff, NY on November 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Michele March (Richard) and Christine Ehmann. Loving grandmother of Christopher and Ryan. Dear sister of Alfred Seeman and the late Helen Petrelli, John Seeman, Carl Seeman, Elizabeth Diotaiuti, Barbara Quinn and Francine Seeman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service 10 am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center https://www.adrcinc.org/
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019