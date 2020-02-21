|
COSCETTE - Margaret F., of Farmingdale on February 19, 2020. Devoted wife of the late George. Loving mother of George (Maureen), and James.Cherished grandmother of Vincent. Beloved sister of Joseph and the late Jimmy. Longtime teacher's aide at St. Luke's School. Family will receive friends Saturday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Religious Service 8pm at the Funeral Home. Cremation Private.www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020