Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raymond's RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
FALZONE - Margaret of Hewlett, NY on November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Philip. Loving mother of Philip (Karen), and the late Robert (Dina). Cherished grandmother of Philip III, Stephen (Allison), Michael and Andrew. Family will receive friends Wednesday 6 pm - 9 pm at the Perry Funeral Home Inc. 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:45 am at St. Raymond's RC Church, East Rockaway, NY. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to . st.jude.org-memorial
