FEMMINELLA - Margaret, 89, of Bethpage, NY. Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Regina), Donald (Patricia) and John (Karen). Marge's world was her family and her greatest joy in life was her six grandchildren, Jennifer, Donald, James, Thomas, Marianne, and John, and her four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Donations in Marge's name may be made to the Ichthyosis Foundation at www.firstskinfoundation.org.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
