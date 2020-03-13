|
|
FIORE - Margaret (Domenica) of Flushing, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 106. Beloved wife of the late John Fiore. Last member of Toritto, Italy emigrated family. Loving mother of Ferdinand (Angela), Nicholas (deceased), Pauline Losat (Frank), Joseph (Georgiana), Gerard (Diane), John (Marianne). Cherished grandmother of John, Gregg, John, Margaret Ann, Michael, Theresa, Frank, Justine, Joseph, Kenneth, Robert, Jeannine. Proud great-grandmother of 17 and great,-great-grandmother of 2. Reposing at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11358 on Sunday, March 15, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Kevin's RC Church, 194 Street and 45 Avenue, Flushing, on Monday, March 16 at 10:45am with internment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020