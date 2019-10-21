|
FOX - Margaret M., age 90, on October 17, 2019. Born in Lansford, PA. Formerly of New Hyde Park, NY. Devoted wife of the late William J. Beloved mother of Maureen Kelly, Susan (John) Combes, Kevin (Edna) Fox, (Joyce) and the late William Fox. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Patrick, Tricia, Brendan, Timothy, Kathleen, Brian, Maureen, Michael, Jennifer, Jessica, and Kevin. Loving great-grandmother of Patrick, Tommy, Sean, Meghan, Joey, Paddy, Kevin, Ryan, Liam, Ashlyn, Keira, Brendan, Cora, and Declan. Visiting Tuesday 2-4:30PM & 7-9:30PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:15 AM at Notre Dame RC Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 21, 2019