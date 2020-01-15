Home

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Aidan's RC Church
Margaret Frances Tyrrell

Margaret Frances Tyrrell Notice
TYRRELL - Margaret Frances 92, peacefully passed away on January 12, 2020. She was the third of 10 children born to Bernard and Margaret Corrigan in Flushing, Queens. She was a devout Irish-Catholic woman who deeply loved her family. She cherished the 37 years of marriage to her predeceased husband, Francis Tyrrell. They raised 7 children, Margaret, Patricia, Francis, Mary, Theresa, John and Ann Marie, in their home in Williston Park, NY. In addition to her children, she leaves 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her laugh, witty humor, and storytelling will be deeply missed. Her favorite past time was spending summers on the Long Island Sound. Margaret was a clerk in the NYS Court System and a dedicated member of the Rosary Society at St. Aidan's Parish. Her traditions and memories will always be cherished. Arrangements to pay respects are as follows: Visitation at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY, Wed, January 15, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aidan's RC Church on Thursday, January 16 at 10am. Interment Calvary National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
