|
|
FRAWLEY - Margaret M. "Peggy" of Ridge, NY on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Frawley for over 66 years. Loving mother of Colleen (James) Noonan, James Frawley, Sheila (Scott) Beaumont and Patricia (Michael) Wagner. Cherished nannie of 7 grandchildren. Adored mornannie of 5 great grandchildren. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's RC Church, Shoreham, NY Thursday 10:00 AM, Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019