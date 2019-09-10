Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's RC Church
Shoreham, NY
View Map
Margaret Frawley Notice
FRAWLEY - Margaret M. "Peggy" of Ridge, NY on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Frawley for over 66 years. Loving mother of Colleen (James) Noonan, James Frawley, Sheila (Scott) Beaumont and Patricia (Michael) Wagner. Cherished nannie of 7 grandchildren. Adored mornannie of 5 great grandchildren. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's RC Church, Shoreham, NY Thursday 10:00 AM, Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019
