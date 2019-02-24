Newsday Notices
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0065
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Center Moriches, NY
Margaret G. Lacetera

Margaret G. Lacetera
LACETERA - Margaret G. "Cookie" of East Moriches, NY on February 23, 2019 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Nicholas. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Byrne (Matthew), Nicholas (Carolyn), Michael (Jessica) and Thomas (Gavy). Loving sister to John Murray, Catherine Hudson, the late Joseph Murray and the late Cornelius Murray. Cher-ished Grandmother of Alison, Gregory, Jeffrey, Samantha, Cooper, Luke, Jacob, Lilah, Emma and Owen. Reposing Moloney-Sinnickson Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30 am St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Center Moriches, NY. Cremation Mt. Pleasant Crematory, Center Moriches, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
