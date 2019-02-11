|
GALLINARO - Margaret of Long Beach, NY on February 9th 2019 in her 90th yr. Beloved wife of Joseph. Mother of Bennett and Louis. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Joseph, Andrew, Jessica, Jacklyn, and Elizabeth. Great Grandmother of Reese, Thea, William, Juliet, Oliver, Ryan, Andrew and Kate. The family will receive friends on Monday February 11th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass, Tuesday February 12th 10:00am St. Mary of the Isle RC Church Long Beach, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2019