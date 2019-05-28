Home

GREGORY - Margaret M. on May 24, 2019 in her 95th year. She was a lifelong resident of Levittown, NY. Founding member of Holy Family Parish and served as a faithful Lay Carmelite. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving daughter of the late Anna and Denis Delaney. Devoted Mother of Robert (Christine), the late Dennis, Brian (the late Mary Frances), Mary Ellen (Rocco), Kevin (Mirtha), Paul, Peter (Beverly), John and Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Tom, Kelly, Patrick, Jennifer, Robert, Andrew, Briana, Michael, Meghan, Caitlin, (the late Gabriel), Taylor, Matthew, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica and Justin. Adored Great Grandmother of Austin, Kaelin, Benjamin, Harlie, Holden, Molly, Eva, Declan, Finlay and Verity. Dear sister of Joan, the late Thomas, Frances and Dorothy. Dear sister-in-law of Joan. Florence was her loving friend and caretaker. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown. Mass Friday 10 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
