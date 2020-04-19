Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Margaret Henry Notice
HENRY - Margaret, (nee Joyce), 91, of The Hamlet in Nesconset, NY, died peacefully on April 14, 2020. Born in 1928 to Thomas and Elizabeth Joyce in Montreal, Canada, Margaret later moved with her family to Glasgow, Scotland. As a young adult, Margaret emigrated to the United States. She first lived in New York, NY. She then met and married Robert Henry who was to be her husband for 56 years. They raised their six children, in Uniondale, NY and spent their later years in Ridge, NY. Margaret was a 65-year member of the Third Order of Francis. Loving mother of Ceil (Rich), Joy (Neal), Bob (Pam), Greg (Chris), Tim (Carolyn) and the late Brian. Cherished grandmother of Sean (Kim), Alison (Paul), David, Bobby (Laura), Johnny (Caitlin), Lisa (Patrick), Michael (Danielle), Ryan, Victoria (Chris), Bobby (Hana) great-grandmother of Riley, Ell and Lilly. Dear sister of Mary Kiely, Agnes Crosbie, Patricia Joyce, James (Mary) Joyce and sister-in-law Clare Earle. Margaret was predeceased by her sisters Betty McInally, Isabel Dunn, and Martha Joyce, and brother, Thomas Joyce. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Lawrence of Brindisi Fraternity, P.O. Box 1474, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. A memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, Babylon, NY. boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
