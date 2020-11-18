1/
Margaret Hetterich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HETTERICH - Margaret Marie, a life-long resident of Point Lookout, NY, passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Ellen Keller (John) and Charles (Kathryn). Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Charles, and Joseph. Loving sister of James Callahan. Dedicated Registered Nurse at Meadowbrook Hospital (N.U.M.C) and School Nurse Teacher at Long Beach City School District. Proud member of the Cadet Nursing Corps during WWII. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm, at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved