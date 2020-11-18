HETTERICH - Margaret Marie, a life-long resident of Point Lookout, NY, passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Ellen Keller (John) and Charles (Kathryn). Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Charles, and Joseph. Loving sister of James Callahan. Dedicated Registered Nurse at Meadowbrook Hospital (N.U.M.C) and School Nurse Teacher at Long Beach City School District. Proud member of the Cadet Nursing Corps during WWII. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm, at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com