|
|
HOARE - Margaret Ellen, 83, of Patchogue, NY, on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dermot Hoare. Loving mother of Declan (Shaun) Hoare, Geraldine (Michael) Casey & Brian (Deirdre) Hoare. Dearest sister of Eugene Cullen & the late Father Packie, Sister Mary, Rose, Tommy & Ann. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Sean, Nicole, Rowan & Dermot Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home; 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Patchogue, NY. Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019