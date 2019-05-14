Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hoare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hoare

Notice Condolences

Margaret Hoare Notice
HOARE - Margaret Ellen, 83, of Patchogue, NY, on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dermot Hoare. Loving mother of Declan (Shaun) Hoare, Geraldine (Michael) Casey & Brian (Deirdre) Hoare. Dearest sister of Eugene Cullen & the late Father Packie, Sister Mary, Rose, Tommy & Ann. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Sean, Nicole, Rowan & Dermot Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home; 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Patchogue, NY. Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Download Now