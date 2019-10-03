|
NAYLOR - Margaret Jeanette, on October 2, 2019, beloved wife of Deacon Montford D. Naylor Jr. and cherished mother of Donna M. Naylor Edwards, departed this life. She was a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She was the queen of the greatest profession: mother and wife. Margaret leaves behind a host of relatives and friends, including two other children she helped to raise Giuseppe and Gia Naylor to mourn her passing. Visitation for Margaret will be on Friday, October 4, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, at Marinello Funeral Home, 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram, NY 11727. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:30 am, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, in Coram. Entombment to follow the Mass in Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019