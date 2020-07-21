KOLLITIDES- Margaret Heiberg 64, died July 18, 2020 at home in Rockville Centre, NY, after a long, courageous battle with scleroderma. Born October 2, 1955 in RVC to Robert and Christine Heiberg, Margaret leaves her adoring husband Triphon, loving daughter Katherine, son-in-law Jesus, sisters Nancy and husband Greg, Karen and husband Ken, sister-in-law Olympia, mother-in-law Hariclea, and beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Robert and Donald. Margaret loved life, family, her precious cat Arthur, the Greek islands, and WNYC. She believed every day is a gift and lived by the Golden Rule. She will be deeply missed.







