Margaret Krenn

KRENN - Margaret "Peggy" (nee' Rogan), of Brightwaters, NY, on September 2, 2020, at age 69. Best friend and devoted wife of Robert. Best friend and loving mother of Maureen, (John McDemott), Mary-Muffy (Dave Phillips), and Colleen (Mike-Mouse Williams). Adored Maisie to Sebastian, Jack, Connor, Charlie, and all of her future grandbabies. Proud "Aunt Peg" to many nieces and nephews. Survived by her mother Mary Rogan (who still lives in the Bronx) and siblings John (Karen), Joe (Kathy), Eddie (Ginger), Mary (Jerry Swikata), Jimmy and Michael. Peg had a passion for helping people and had a fulfilling career as a Physical Therapist, running her own practice, Plaza Physical Therapy, in Wantagh, NY with her partner and friend Dorothy Stack from 1992-2009. She will be sorely missed by all and will always remembered as the life of the party, with a roaring laugh, selfless giving nature, quick wit, and a helping hand. Visiting, Wednesday, 2-4:30 and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10AM, St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
