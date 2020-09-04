1/1
Margaret Kulik
KULIK - Margaret (Margie) Symanski April 26, 1929 - August 25, 2020. Faith, Hope and Charity, are all attributes of a Catholic life well lived. These are all defining qualities of the life of Margie, who passed into eternal rest with God on August 25, 2020. A lifelong disciple of Christ and passionate teacher of the faith, Margie's life exemplified her love for God and others. She was a lifelong daily Mass communicant who made Christ the center of each day. The youngest of ten children, she grew up on a small, rural farm in Parksville, N.Y. She often recounted walking 5 miles a day to attend classes in a one room schoolhouse. She graduated at 16, and at age 18, left her small town to experience life in New York City, where she met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Kulik. During her life, Margie's strong passion for Christ led her to travel the world and visit many holy places. She journeyed to the Holy Land 12 times conducting pilgrimages for the faithful. She also visited Europe on numerous occasions exploring holy locations such as Fatima, Lourdes, and Garabandel. Mrs. Kulik had a special devotion to the Carmelites and founded two Carmelite Third Orders, one of which she was its President. Married in 1950, Margie and Chuck were joined together for 57 years. She is survived by her four children: John, Jeff, Kevin, Nancy, son-in-law Marty, daughter-in-laws, Sharon and Susan, and grandchildren, Jennifer, Sam, Daniel (and spouse Jane), Michael, Ashley, and Emily.Mrs. Kulik will be cremated and buried with her husband, Chuck, near the farm in Parksville, where she grew up. Due to Covid, a celebration of her life will be held at St. Marks, Ridge N.Y. sometime next year. In Margie's memory, donations can be made to: Order of the Carmelites, att: Mr. Peter Mango, Director of Development (pmango@ Carmelites.com), P.O Box 868 Middletown, NY 10940-0868



Published in Newsday on Sep. 4, 2020.
