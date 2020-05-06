Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Margaret Poole
Margaret L. Poole


1922 - 2020
Margaret L. Poole
POOLE - Margaret L. 97, of Waterford, and formerly of East Meadow, NY passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Karen Matthews where she had made her home.Born in Manhasset, NY July 20, 1922 the daughter of James and Elizabeth Corrigan. She was married to Edward Poole who died in 2000. In addition to her Daughter Karen and her Husband John Matthews, she is survived by Daughter: Sandra Allecia and her Husband Frank, Daughter: Susan Reiman and her Husband Richard, 7 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Private services were held at the Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting the family.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
