MALLOY - Margaret M. of Merrick on November 12, 2019. Devoted mother of Kaitlyn Bedell, Brittany Malloy and Brian Malloy. Loving sister of Nancy Matthews, Edmund Metzger, Billy Metzger, Elizabeth Gilson, Timothy Metzger and the late Michael Metzger. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and her loving puppy Isabella. Visiting Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019