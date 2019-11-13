Home

N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Margaret M. Malloy Notice
MALLOY - Margaret M. of Merrick on November 12, 2019. Devoted mother of Kaitlyn Bedell, Brittany Malloy and Brian Malloy. Loving sister of Nancy Matthews, Edmund Metzger, Billy Metzger, Elizabeth Gilson, Timothy Metzger and the late Michael Metzger. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews and her loving puppy Isabella. Visiting Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
