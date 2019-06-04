|
O'KEEFE-Margaret M. "Peggy" nee O'Malley, formerly of Hampton Bays and Baldwin, NY. Retired Math Teacher from Farmingdale School District. Beloved wife of the late Justin D. Loving mother of Peggy, Alice (Tim), Jack (Beverly), Moira (John), Justin (Ellen). Cherished grandma of Shawn, Caroline, Ariana, Casey and Anthony. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview on Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00AM at St. Frances DeChantal RC Church, Wantagh. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 200 Atlantic Ave. Lynbrook NY 11563 or United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens NY 11415, in her memory.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019