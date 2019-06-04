Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. O'Keefe

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. O'Keefe Notice
O'KEEFE-Margaret M. "Peggy" nee O'Malley, formerly of Hampton Bays and Baldwin, NY. Retired Math Teacher from Farmingdale School District. Beloved wife of the late Justin D. Loving mother of Peggy, Alice (Tim), Jack (Beverly), Moira (John), Justin (Ellen). Cherished grandma of Shawn, Caroline, Ariana, Casey and Anthony. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview on Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00AM at St. Frances DeChantal RC Church, Wantagh. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 200 Atlantic Ave. Lynbrook NY 11563 or United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens NY 11415, in her memory.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now