VANDEN HEUVEL-Margaret M. 96, of Seaford, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. The eldest daughter of the late Richard and Mary Hansen, Margaret was born in Brooklyn and lived in Seaford, NY for over 70 years. Grounded in her strong faith, she was a parishioner at St. William the Abbot Church for her entire life in Seaford and was active in the Rosary Society. She cherished her family, particularly the love of her life, her husband "Johnny," the late John J. Vanden Heuvel, to whom she had been married for 63 years at the time of his passing in 2008. While a favorite pastime was listening to music, "Marge" was also an avid reader who would visit the Seaford Public Library weekly and as a member of the "Friends of Seaford Public Library" she volunteered there for many years. A true patriot who cared deeply for America, she made a point of showing it by flying the flag each day. She loved having the sun on her face and sand in her toes at Jones Beach whenever possible. Marge was an outspoken fan of the New York Yankees and never hid her enthusiasm for Derek Jeter! Also fond of watching a good golf tournament on TV, she enjoyed sharing the highlights with her son-in-law. Swirling, sniffing and sipping a wine of the day with family and friends, she was a ray of sunshine loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Janet Smith and loving son-in-law Brian of Pinehurst, NC; son Gary and his caring wife, Mary, of Seaford, NY; son John of Coral Gables, FL, "son from another mother" Bobby O'Toole and his wife, Inez, of Seaford, NY, daughter-in-law Donna Judd and her husband Chris of Ronkonkoma, NY, six grand-children; Robert, Bryan, Katie, Nicole, Jake, and Chris, and great-granddaughter, Magnolia Joan. In addition to her husband John, Margaret was predeceased by her two sons Robert and Kevin and three sisters; Dorothy, Patricia and Marion. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford, NY (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10:45 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Conklin St., Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Schmittfuneralhome.com